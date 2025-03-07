Tirunelveli murder case: One gets death sentence, 4 others get life imprisonment

MADURAI: Second Additional District Court in Tirunelveli on Thursday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case and life imprisonment for four others. According to the prosecution, R Vaikuntam (49), a realtor, was murdered by an armed gang on March 10, 2022.

Palayamkottai Taluk police filed a case following the incident and arrested eight persons. In 2016, a gang led by Rajan (69) attempted to murder A Perumal over enmity.

The case was tried in the court and meanwhile, Vaikuntam on March 3, 2022, appeared as a witness in the case against Rajan. When Vaikuntam was about to reappear for further hearing the gang led by R Selvaraj (42) hacked Vaikuntam to death.

Judge Suresh Kumar pronounced the sentence and awarded the death penalty to the main accused K Selvaraj (42), while four others including Antonyraj alias Prabhakaran (39), Philip alias Arul Philip Raj (30), Anto alias Anto Nallaiya (27) and Babu (40) were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Three other accused including Rajan, Leela alias Selva Leela and Jackulin were sentenced to undergo two months of imprisonment, sources said.