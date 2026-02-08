Tirunelveli man held for baby's death in home delivery

According to Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Manivannan, Naseem Hussain and his wife resided on Therku Thaika Street in Melapalayam. While his wife was pregnant and nearing full term, she reportedly went into labour on Friday.

Instead of seeking medical assistance, Naseem allegedly attempted to conduct a "natural" delivery at their residence. At around 11 pm, a baby boy was delivered, but the infant died immediately after birth.