Tirunelveli Iruttukadai halwa shop dispute resurfaces as new case hits court

CHENNAI: A fresh dispute has erupted over the ownership of the iconic Iruttukadai sweet shop in Tirunelveli, with claims and counterclaims threatening to shake the legacy of the decades-old establishment.

Nayan Singh, brother of the current operator Kavitha, has publicly declared that the shop belongs solely to him. Backing his claim is a will allegedly written by the late Bijili Singh, a key figure in the business’ history, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the will, ownership of Iruttukadai was exclusively granted to Nayan Singh, son of Jayaram Singh.

This led Nayan Singh to file a civil case in the Second District Civil Court of Tirunelveli, seeking legal recognition of his rights.

“I am only acting according to the instructions left in the will by Bijili Singh. I have no personal conflict—this is about rightful ownership,” said Nayan Singh in a brief statement.

It is noteworthy that, few weeks before the owners of the world-famous Iruttukadai halwa shop in Tirunelveli, along with their daughter, filed a complaint against her husband for harassment and demanding dowry.

Kanishka, the victim, was married to a man from Coimbatore on February 2 and shifted there.

She told reporters that her husband had an extramarital affair and he frequently brought the other woman home.

He threatened her to keep silent about it. Dejected by his attitude, she returned to Tirunelveli on March 15.

The next day, he reached Tirunelveli with his parents and demanded more dowry, including the rights to the halwa shop, if Kaniska wanted a peaceful life.

Kanishka and her family sought protection from her husband and sought action against him.