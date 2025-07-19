Begin typing your search...

    19 July 2025
    Tirunelveli court hands 10-year jail for deceiving woman
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: A man who sexually assaulted an Adi Dravidar woman after deceiving her with a false promise of marriage has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 11,000 by the II Additional Sessions Court (Special Court for SC/ST Act Cases), Tirunelveli.

    The incident dates back to 2011. The accused, Saravanan alias Gopi (46) of Nanguneri, lured the victim into a relationship with the false assurance of marriage and sexually assaulted her.

    Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered by Suthamalli police under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (PoA) Act. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

    After thorough trial proceedings, Judge Hema convicted the accused.

    Adi DravidarmarriageTirunelveli
    DTNEXT Bureau

