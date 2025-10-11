Tirunelveli college to host bank exam as scheduled despite rat fever outbreak

CHENNAI: The Health Department officials announced on Saturday that the bank recruitment examination will be held as per schedule on Sunday (October 12) at a private college in Melathediyoor, Tirunelveli.

The college had been temporarily closed after several students were hospitalised with symptoms of rat fever (leptospirosis). Medical tests confirmed the infection, and the affected students are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, health department officials conducted an inspection of the hostel premises and found that the illness may have been caused by the use of contaminated water, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Food safety officials also inspected the hostel mess and found multiple hygiene violations. The authorities subsequently ordered the college to remain closed until proper sanitary conditions were ensured and temporarily suspended the licenses of two canteens operating on the campus.

After a follow-up inspection, the Health Department granted conditional permission for the bank recruitment exam to proceed as scheduled. The college administration has been directed to thoroughly clean and disinfect all classrooms and restrooms where the examination will take place.