Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express to run with 20 coaches from September 24

CHENNAI: The Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20666/20665), which is currently running with 16 coaches, will be augmented to a 20-coach rake from September 24, 2025.

Southern Railway announced that four additional four additional chair car coaches will be attached to the existing formation, enhancing passenger capacity. With this augmentation, the train will now offer a total of 1,440 seats, up from the earlier 1,128 seats—an increase of 312 seats.

The revised composition of the train will include 18 chair car coaches (including the driving trailer coaches with Chair Car seating) and 2 Executive chair car coaches.

This augmentation comes in response to long-standing passenger demand for additional capacity on the busy Tirunelveli–Chennai route.