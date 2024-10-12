Begin typing your search...

    Tirunelveli - Chengalpattu special train to be operated to accommodate passenger rush; check details
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced following pair of special trains will that will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers.

    Train No. 06003 Tirunelveli - Chengalpattu Weekly Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 5.40 pm on 13 October, 2024 (Sunday) and reach Chengalpattu at 3.30 am, the next day.

    In the return direction Train No. 06004 Chengalpattu - Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special will leave Chengalpattu at 3.45 pm on 14th October, 2024 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 2.45 am, the next day.

    Train No. 06003/06004 Tirunelveli - Chengalpattu - Tirunelveli Weekly will operate

    with a composition of 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 2 AC Three Tier Coaches, 10 Sleeper Class Coaches, 3 General Second Class Coaches, and 2 Luggage Cum Brake Vans with accommodation for physically challenged.

    DTNEXT Bureau

