TNCA U-19 Inter Districts: Tirunelveli advances to quarters despite CK Vishal's ton

CHENNAI: CK Vishal's century went in vain as a first innings lead from Tirunelveli helped it qualify for the quarter-final at the ongoing TNCA U-19 Inter Districts tournament on Wednesday.

Tirunelveli scored 466/4 and 223/9 in 40 overs in the second innings with Mithun scoring 58 and Yasotharapriyan picking up seven wickets.

Elsewhere, Kanyakumari, Kancheepuram, Tiruchirapalli and Chengalpattu advanced to the quarter-final stages.

Venue: Tirunelveli: Tirunelveli 466/4 declared in 69 overs & 223/9 in 40 overs (Sakthivel 48, Mithun 58, S. Yasotharapriyan (ramp) 7/71) Drew with Karur 254 in 73.3 overs (CK Vishal 144, Dineshkumar 46 n.o, Sri Hariraj 4/68, Sriram Santhosh 3/28) & 30/1 in 4 overs; Result: Match Drawn - Tirunelveli took 1st innings lead and advanced to the quarter-final

Nilgiris 170 in 73.2 overs & 160/7 in 40 overs (V Sanjeev 81 n.o, M Mohamed Mavasim 6/69) lost to Kanyakumari 274 in 60.2 overs, (PR Rayan Paul 90, J Jenish 79, M K Akash 48, A. Mohammed Sanoop 4/51, S. Avinash 4/87) & 58/1 in 12.5 overs; Result : Kanyakumari won by 9 wickets and advanced to the quarter-final

Venue: Tiruvannamalai: Coimbatore 351/7 in 90 overs & 153/1 in 26 overs (M Nadeer 46, LR Nawin 52 n.o, A. Bhavansree 49 n.o) Drew with Tiruvannamalai 117 in 51.5 overs (A Pugazh 58 n.o, Thasish Kannan (las) 5/34); Result: Coimbatore took first innings lead and advanced to the quarter-final

Venue: Salem: Kancheepuram 249 in 80.4 overs Drew with Salem 247 in 89.4 overs (V Karthikeyan 91, S Mukundhan 3/49); Result: Match Drawn - Kancheepuram took 1st Innings lead and advanced to the quarter-final.

Venue: Kallakurichi: Mayiladuthurai 140 in 64.3 overs & 170/9 in 40 overs (M Avikshit Prasanth 86, E Parasuram 43, R Yeswanth 3/59) beat Kallakuruchi 126 in 38.5 overs (R Yeswanth 53, R Rishikeshwaran 4/28, R Vignesh 3/26, K. Rishikeswaran 3/43) & 65 in 21.1 overs (K Rithikeshwaran (ramp) 6/34); Result: Mayiladuthurai won by 119 runs and advanced to quarter-final

Venue: Tiruchirapalli: Namakkal 172 in 55.2 overs & 170/6 in 24 overs (E. Kaveesh 50) Drew with Tiruchirapalli 195 in 61.4 overs (RJ Sunjey 72, V Samvarthan 37, AS Aswin Aadhav 4/46, A Vikash 3/52) & 113/7 in 34 overs (B. Swadesh 48, A Vikash 3/37) Result: Match Drawn - Tiruchirapalli took 1st innings Lead and advanced to the quarter-final

Venue: Ranipet: Perambalur 117 in 44.5 overs 109 in 33.3 overs (C Aadhiseshan 40, M Naveen 3/32, K Saravanan 4/20) lost to Ranipet 282 in 66.1 overs (K Saravanan 37, M Naveen 46, VS Varun 101, A Pradeep 3/62, M Mowrirajan 4/70) Result: Ranipet won by an innings and 56 runs & advanced to quarter-final

Venue: Nagapattinam: Nagapattinam 35 in 31.5 overs & 126/8 in 40 overs (BG Devarjun 73 n.o, Aryan Sanjay Thakre (leggie) 6/25) lost to Chengalpattu 470/6 in 90 overs (K Farhaan 65, Prem 65, L Mani Bharathi 41 n.o, B Ragul (ramp) 5/124) Result : Chengalpattu won by an innings and 309 runs and advanced to quarter-final.