Tiruchy Corporation bill collector held for accepting Rs 10 K bribe   

TIRUCHI: DVAC sleuths on Thursday arrested a bill collector (Revenue Assistant) from Tiruchy City Corporation for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for fixing vacant land tax.

According to DVAC, R Srinivasan (51) from KK Nagar wanted to get the tax fixed for his vacant site located near his house and applied for the same with Tiruchy City Corporation, Ponmalai Zone. Since it was delayed unusually, Srinivasan went to the civic office and inquired about it, and the bill collector J Sebastian (56) demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing his application.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a team led by the DSP Manikandan caught Sebastian red handed while accepting the bribe.