Tiruchy youth steals mother’s jewels, lands in prison; 14 sovereigns recovered

TIRUCHY: A youth who had stolen the jewels of his mother was arrested and lodged in the prison and 16 sovereign jewels were recovered from him on Tuesday.

It is said, Sadam Hussain, who has been working in the Gandhi Market has been residing along with his wife Jayarani with his parents Yahoob, a retired railway employee and mother Faritha at Keezha Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchy.

In August, Faritha went to a function wearing 24 sovereign jewels and kept them in the almirah. On October 5, when Faritha opened the almirah, she was shocked to see the jewels had gone missing.

Soon, she complained to Tiruverumbur police who registered a case and were conducting an investigation in which the police suspected Sadam Hussain had stolen the jewels and picked him for an interrogation. During the interrogation, Sadam Hussain confessed to the police that he had stolen the jewels for want of money.

He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court VI and lodged in prison.

The police also recovered 14 sovereign jewels.