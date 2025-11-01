Tiruchy: Woman’s partially charred body found in reserve forest; police suspect suicide, say grief over lover’s death

TIRUCHY: Unable to come out of the grief of her childhood lover’s death by suicide, a 22-year-old woman killed herself in a reserve forest in Tiruchy. However, her relatives alleged that it was a murder and staged a protest on Saturday seeking a detailed inquiry.

A Meera Jasmine (22) of Perali near Kunnam in Perambalur allegedly had an affair with her classmate Vinothini’s brother Vijay while she was a Class 10 student. After she finished high school, her family moved to Tiruchy, where she pursued further education. While her father, Antony Samy, has been working abroad, Meera joined a private firm after completing her MSc.

A couple of days ago, she went to buy vegetables but did not return home. Her mother, Kalavathi, lodged a complaint with the GH police, who checked her mobile phone tower and found that it was in Siruganur. A police team went there and conducted a search, and found her partially charred body in a reserve forest at Sanamangalam.

Meanwhile, her family members staged a protest in front of the Tiruchy GH on Saturday, alleging that it was a murder, and demanded a fair investigation. The police pacified them, and they dispersed from the spot.

The police checked the CCTV footage collected from several spots and found that Meera bought cakes, incense sticks, and pooja articles. She then went to a petrol bunk near Bishop Heber College and bought petrol in a bottle and took a private bus to Chathiram bus stand, from where she took a bus to Nedungur. But she got down at PK Agaram and went to Sanamangalam reserve forest by seeking a lift by a two-wheeler. The police also found incense sticks and cake pieces near Karuppu Kovil.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that Meera could not bear the loss of her childhood lover, who died by suicide on December 9, 2024. “After paying tribute to Vijay with the pooja articles, Meera poured petrol over her and killed herself,” the police said, and added that a case of suspicious death has been registered.