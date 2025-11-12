Tiruchy: Woman dies a week after delivering boy; kin protest

TIRUCHY: Tension ensued, as the relatives of a woman who died after delivering a boy staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging medical negligence by the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

J Jayarani (31), a resident of Lalgudi in Tiruchy, was undergoing treatment at Janet Nursing home in Tiruchy. On November 1, Jayarani, who developed labour pain, was admitted to the hospital and on November 3, she delivered a boy by cesarean section.

After the surgery, Jayarani, who had regained consciousness, complained of abdominal pain, and the doctors continued to treat her. However, the pain did not subside. The doctors referred her to another private hospital, where she was diagnosed with damage to the large intestine, and she underwent another surgery in the hospital.

However, she succumbed soon after the surgery on Tuesday. Jayarani's body was sent to Tiruchy Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the shocked relatives gathered in front of the Janet nursing home and staged a protest demanding action against the doctors.

Based on the information, Tiruchy GH police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting kin. Upon assurance by the police, they withdrew the protest. Later, they received the body.