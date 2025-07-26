Tiruchy: Trans woman run over by private bus in Panjapur IBT

TIRUCHY: A trans woman was run over by a private bus at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus, in Panjapur, at the wee hours of Saturday.

K Lavanya (27), a trans woman from Manapparai, was sleeping near the first platform at the new bus stand.

Suddenly, the driver of a private bus that was parked near the platform moved the bus without noticing Lavanya, who was sleeping. The bus ran over her, in which she sustained severe injuries on her head and abdomen and died on the spot.

On information, the Tiruchy South Traffic Intelligence police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, and sent it to the GH. A case was registered against the bus driver Sathish Kumar from Kulithalai. Later, the police arrested Sathish Kumar and seized the bus. Further investigations are on.