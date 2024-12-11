Tiruchy to host diamond jubilee jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Jan 2025

CHENNAI: After the approval from Chief Minister MK Stalin, the 75th Diamond Jubilee Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides is planned to be conducted in Manapparai of Tiruchy from January 28 till February 3.

After the Golden Jubilee of the Bharat Scouts and Guides was conducted in 2000, in which the late Chief Minister K Karunanidhi participated, the event is scheduled to be held next year. The jamboree will also be counted as Kalaignar centenary jamboree.

The event, which will have 18,000 scouts and guides along with adult leaders from across the nation and internationally, will come together on the theme ‘Empowered Youth, Developed India’. For this event, the School Education Department under the State government has allocated Rs 10 crore.

The participation is expected internationally from 86 countries, as per the announcement made by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

For conducting the event, the department has four committees: jamboree committee, organising committee, technical committee and working committee. In the jamboree committee, the TN Governor will be appointed as the chief patron, followed by CM Stalin as the patron. Meanwhile, the deputy CM will be the jamboree president.