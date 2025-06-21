Tiruchy to get VB coach maintenance centre, Rs 300 cr proposal sent to rlys: Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko announced on Friday that a Vande Bharat coach maintenance workshop will be set up in Tiruchy, and a proposal costing Rs 300 crore has been submitted to the railway ministry.

Durai Vaiko added that the facility would ensure employment and more Vande Bharat services to Tiruchy.

Speaking to reporters, Durai Vaiko said that the Vande Bharat coach maintenance, which is done once every 18 months and is currently being executed in Chennai, will be carried out in Tiruchy once the works are completed. As it is advantageous to conduct maintenance in Tiruchy, using the facilities of a well-furnished railway workshop available in the city, a representation was sent to the railway minister along with a proposal for a Rs 3,00 crore investment, he said. “We have also identified the spots. Once it gets realised, Tiruchy would get more Vande Bharat services and more employment opportunities, and the ministry has given a positive nod,” Durai Vaiko said.

Meanwhile, he stated that the railway has sanctioned a subway across the railway line at Manjattidal, which will enable the operation of light vehicles and ambulances, and is expected to be ready by September this year.

Similarly, the construction of the overbridge near the Fort Railway Station in the city is expected to be completed by January 2026. The civic body has been undertaking approach road works, and the overbridge is likely to be opened to the public by June 2026, added Durai Vaiko.