Tiruchy to become transit hub soon, assures Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Steps are being initiated to make Tiruchy airport a transit hub with the introduction of an international transit facility for the passengers. The move will make Tiruchy the most preferred airport, enabling huge passenger flow, said MP and Tiruchy Airport Advisory Committee Chairperson Durai Vaiko here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the Airport Advisory Committee meeting, Durai Vaiko said, the meeting discussed various developmental works and the ongoing projects in the airport. While 90 per cent of land acquisition for airport expansion is over, the district administration and the revenue department are in the process of completing the acquisition of remaining land which comprises 11 acres of patta land.

“The process of land acquisition would be completed within three months and at the same time, the runway expansion work might not be an issue,” he said.

The Fast Track Immigration which would save time for the passenger was inaugurated at Tiruchy airport on par with Chennai airport and the steps are in process to introduce Digi Yatra in the airport which would be another added advantage for the passengers.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchy MP said that the steps are initiated to transform Tiruchy airport as a transit hub with the linking of the International Transit Facility which would avoid time lapses for the transit passengers who can wait inside the terminal and take another flight without waiting for any clearance.

Similarly, the ATC (Air Traffic Control) tower, which is just 46-metre-high, would be increased to 75 metres and talks are under way for this plan, he said.

In the meantime, the Durai Vaiko also said that the meeting discussed the increase of domestic services to the key places. “Currently, the services are available with Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai”, he said.