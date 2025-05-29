Tiruchy Tangedco staff voice out for UP discom workers

TIRUCHY: The Tangedco employees in Tiruchy staged a protest on Thursday, condemning the Uttar Pradesh government for acting against the interest of the Power Corporation employees.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had decided to privatise the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), which cover 42 out of 75 districts of the state and the workers were staging a series of protests. However, the protesting workers were arrested under the Goondas Act and many were arrested even during late hours. In solidarity, the employees working in power sectors decided to hold a country-wide protest.

As per the nationwide protest, the TANGEDCO staff in Tiruchy staged a protest. The members who assembled in front of the TANGEDCO Divisional office at Tennur in Tiruchy raised slogans. They said the Uttar Pradesh Government has been penalising the protesting employees, including the engineers attached to the power firm.

The CITU state vice president S Rangarajan, who led the protest, said the loss in the power company in Uttar Pradesh was due to the government's wrong policies. Instead of studying the facts, the government has acted wrongfully on its employees. He demanded the UP government to release all the arrested employees, including the engineers, and drop the plan of privatising the sector. Else the protests would be intensified across the country, he warned.