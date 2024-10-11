Tiruchy: Spurned youth murders college student, ends life by slitting throat

TIRUCHY: A 26-year-old youth murdered his ‘lover’ by slitting her throat with a vegetable cutter after she rejected his marriage proposal in Sivaganga district on Thursday. Later, he also committed suicide by cutting his throat with a broken bottle.

According to sources, Akash, a resident of Piranmalai in Sivagangai district was reportedly courting a college student, Monisha (23), for the past few years. But she was constantly rejecting his proposals.

Upset over Monisha’s adamancy, Akash approached her parents with the marriage proposal. But, they too rejected and warned him of police action if he continued to trouble their daughter.

Ignoring the censure, Akash continued to follow Monisha to the college where she was studying and insisted her to accept his proposal. A firm Monisha admonished and he warned that he would lodge a police complaint.

Angered over this, Akash in a last-ditch effort went to the girl’s house while she was alone and attempted to convince her, but in vain. An argument broke out between the two. Suddenly, in a fit of rage, Akash took a vegetable cutter in the house and slit Monisha’s throat killing her on the spot. Within minutes, Akash, who took a bottle and cut his throat, also succumbed on the spot.

On information, Madagupatti police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital. A case was registered and investigations are under way.