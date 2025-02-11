Tiruchy Special court hands two-year imprisonment to nurse for accepting bribe of Rs 500

TIRUCHY: A district special court on Tuesday sentenced a nurse to two years imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from a pregnant woman who approached her to assist in getting the benefit of Dr Muthulakshmi Maternity Benefit Scheme.

On August 30, 2007, K Mahalakshmi, a resident from Shobanapuram in Thuraiyur approached N Logambal, nurse at the PHC for assisting her to get the benefit from Dr Muthulakshmi Maternity benefit scheme and Logambal who received the application demanded Rs 500 as a bribe to process her application.

Unwilling to part with money, Mahalakshmi complained to the DVAC and on August 31, 2007, she was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 500 from Mahalakshmi.

The case was in progress at the Tiruchy Special Court for Prevention of Corruption and on Tuesday, Judge M Backiam who heard the case handed imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Logambal.