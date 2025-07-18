Tiruchy Siva disrupts ruling alliance as angry Congress stages stir

TIRUCHY: The stirring within the ruling alliance erupted into a full-fledged headache for alliance leader DMK on Thursday, after angry Congress cadres went on a rare public protest and tried to besiege the house of Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy N Siva for his controversial remark against the late chief minister and Congress mascot K Kamaraj.

Sensing an opportunity, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and several BJP leaders, too, joined the chorus against Siva, the deputy general secretary of the DMK, alleging that his comments disparaged Kamaraj, the leader widely considered as one of the icons of State politics by the people and also leaders cutting across party lines.

Not mollified by Siva’s rather non-committal apology on Wednesday night, Congress’s State unit general secretary M Saravanan announced a protest demanding unconditional public apology.

On Thursday, the Congress functionaries, led by Saravanan and Kamarajar Peravai district president Sivaji Shanmugam converged at the VOC statue roundabout near the combined court premises and raised slogans against Siva for his comments against the leader, who led a simple life until his death.

From there, they went to Siva’s house in Raja Colony, but were stopped by the large posse of police personnel who were deployed there.

Speaking to the media, Saravanan said none has the right to talk against Kamaraj, who continues to be a role model for everyone, especially political leaders. “The ‘King Maker’ led a simple life and ate the rice distributed through the PDS outlets, stating that he should eat what his people consume. Even today, no politician forgets to mention his name,” he said.

According to him, Siva’s clarification was unacceptable. “He should tender unconditional apology to the people as well as the Congress workers,” Saravanan added.

Siva’s comment did not just draw flak from leaders from across the political spectrum, it also came at an inconvenient time for the alliance leader DMK, which has already been dealing with allies turning increasingly assertive ahead of the crucial Assembly polls