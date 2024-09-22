Tiruchy-Sharjah Air India Express flight hit by six-hour delay

CHENNAI: More than 150 passengers of the Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah Air India Express flight faced an ordeal after a technical snag in the aircraft delayed their journey by six hours, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The flight which was scheduled to take off at 5:40 pm yesterday (September 21), was delayed by six hours.

Following the discovery of the glitch, the passengers who were ready to board the flight was instructed to sit in the bay area and were provided with refereshments.

However, as there was a delay in fixing the issue, the airline company accommodated the passengers in a hotel nearby.

The technical glitch was fixed around 11 pm at night and passengers were brought to the airport, following which they boarded the flight to Sharjah. It took off around 11:00 pm.