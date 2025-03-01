Tiruchy RPF nabs passenger travelling with Rs 77.06 lakh hawala money in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: The Railway Protection Force in Tiruchy arrested a passenger aboard a train in Ariyalur and seized Rs 77.06 lakh, allegedly for hawala transaction. He was brought to Tiruchy for further interrogation.

Reportedly, the RPF team from Tiruchy division, headed by RPF inspector KP Sebastian and monitored by the Senior Divisional Commissioner Dr Abishek and Assistant Commissioner Pramod Nair, have been conducting surprise inspections at various railway stations across the division to curtail the illegal transportation of commodities and valuables including money.

Teams conducted various thorough checks at various places, including Tiruchy Junction Railway Station, and continued inspection of multiple passengers.

Against such a backdrop, on Saturday, an RPF team headed by sub-inspector Saravanan conducted an inspection at Ariyalur railway station and found a male passenger's actions to be suspicious. They secured him and escorted him to a separate room for interrogation.

Upon investigation, the RPF personnel identified the passenger as V Vinod Kumar (28), a resident of Mela Mathur in Perambalur, and he had Rs 77.06 lakh cash on him without any documents. He was travelling from Chennai Beach to Mela Mathur by Howrah Express (No 12663) train.

Subsequently, Vinod Kumar was handed over to the Inspector of Income Tax, Tiruchy Amit Kumar, for further inquiry. The officials suspected that the money was a hawala transaction. Further investigations are underway.