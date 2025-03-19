Tiruchy residents seek potable water, block NH

TIRUCHY: Residents of Siruganur in Tiruchy staged a protest and blocked vehicle movement in the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass on Tuesday demanding potable drinking water for which they had been fighting for more than a month.

According to the protesting residents from Siruganur in Manachanallur union, more than 1000 families are residing in the locality and they were not properly distributed with drinking water for the past few months.

They said that they had approached the officials several times but their issue was not solved. They had not only denied drinking water but also water for any basic purpose and so the irate residents assembled at Tiruchy-Chennai bypass with empty pots and blocked the traffic. They also blocked vehicle movements on the service roads and this affected the traffic movement on the National Highway.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents but they demanded assurance from the officials and ensured regular drinking water supply.

Later, the officials from the local administration and revenue department reached the spot and held talks with the residents. Upon assurance by the officials, the residents withdrew the protest. Traffic resumed after two hours on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass.



