Tiruchy: Prison officials transferred on complaint by trans person inmate

TIRUCHY: The officials from the special prison for women Tiruchy were transferred on Tuesday after complaints from a trans person.

Sarangan (32), a trans person was arrested recently in connection with a theft case in Ariyamangalam and was lodged in the Tiruchy Central Prison and was in a special cell.

However, a prison constable Mareeswaran, who was on duty, had reportedly sexually tortured Sarangan.

Sarangan then lodged a complaint with the prion superintendent Andal and the Prison DIG Jayabarathi, but the officials had not entertained the complaint. Therefore, Sarangan approached the Legal Aid Authorities, which deputed advocate Subbraman to investigate the issue.

The advocate, who conducted the inquiry, took the CCTV footage, found the complaint to be genuine and submitted a report.

Subsequently, on July 11, the ADGP (Prisons) Maheshwar Dayal placed Andal, Jayabarathi and Mareeswaran under waiting list. On Monday, DIG Jayabarathi was transferred to the Prison Training Institute in Vellore while Andal was transferred to Tiruchy Training Institute.