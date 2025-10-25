Tiruchy prison inmate suffers seizure, drowns

TIRUCHY: A convict in the central prison in Tiruchy died after drowning in a water tank in the prison premises on Friday after he suffered fits (epileptic seizure). Subin Kumar (19), a resident of Perambalur, was convicted for cases registered in Perambalur town and Tiruchy KK Nagar police stations and was lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchy on January 2.

It is said that Subin Kumar was receiving treatment for some psychological issues in the prison premises. On Thursday, while he was sitting near the water tank in the prison toilet, he had fits and fell into the water tank. On seeing this, the prison staff rushed to the spot and rescued him and rushed him to the prison hospital, from where he was referred to Tiruchy GH where the doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, the body was taken to the mortuary for a postmortem. KK Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.