Tiruchy police thwart bird hunting attempt; 4 held with two country guns

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Nov 2024 8:50 AM IST
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: Police arrested four persons for an attempt to hunt birds in Tiruchy on Friday and seized weapons used for hunting from them.

    Based on a tip-off that birds are being hunted in the Ponmalai area, the police rushed to the spot and found that a gang of five were involved in hunting birds and the police arrested them immediately.

    The police identified the four accused as Selvakumar (53), Karan (21), Arun Prakash (23), and Dinesh Kumar (21), all from Mela Kalkandar Kottai in Tiruchy.

    The police also seized two country guns, knives, and packets of ganja from them. Further Investigations are on.

    DTNEXT Bureau

