Tiruchy police quarters murder: All accused nabbed

TIRUCHY: A day after the murder of a youth at police quarters, the Tiruchy police arrested all the accused, among them, who attempted to escape were shot at, on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Thamarai Selvan (24) was murdered by a five-member gang at the police quarters in Bheema Nagar, where he ran for refuge, and the alert police personnel from the quarters chased them, but they could secure only Ilamaran from Thiruvanai koil.

Meanwhile, the City Commissioner of Police, N Kamini, formed two special teams to nab the culprits. A team headed by the Srirangam Inspector Thiruvanandam found the main accused Satheesh Kumar, was hiding near Melur. Satheesh attacked police personnel George William and Madhavaraj, who got injured. The accused was shot in the leg in self-defence. He was admitted to Tiruchy GH.

Another special team secured the remaining three Nandakumar, Prabakaran and Ganesh. Ilamaran, who was caught earlier, was produced before the court and lodged in prison.