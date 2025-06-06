Tiruchy police nab duo for robbing woman, search on for third

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy police on Thursday arrested two of the three persons who waylaid a woman and robbed her belongings.

A Durga Devi (43), a resident of Anna Street in Mela Kalkandar Kottai, was walking to the Bakery bus stop when a gang of three youths who came on a two-wheeler stopped her and demanded her belongings. When Durga Devi refused, one of the three took her at knifepoint and demanded her purse.

Finding no other option and no one was visible in the locality, Durga Devi handed over her purse. However, the gang snatched away her chain and fled the spot.

Soon after they left, Durga Devi raised the alarm, but before someone could come to the spot to help her, the gang went out of sight.

Subsequently, the passersby took Durga Devi to the Ponmalai police station and lodged a complaint.

The police who registered a case, took the CCTV footage from the spot and commenced an investigation in which they identified two persons as Shewag and Suriya from Ponmalai. The police arrested the duo, and a search is on for the other. The police recovered the valuables snatched away from Durga Devi.