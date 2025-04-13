Tiruchy police nab 7 for selling sedatives; seize pills, syringes

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested a gang of seven persons for selling sedative pills. Based on a tip-off that drugs are being sold to the youths in the KK Nagar police limit, a team of police headed by Sub-Inspector Shanmuga Sundaram conducted a raid. During the patrolling at Kalinga Nagar, the team secured a gang on suspicion. The police found that they were involved in selling sedative pills and arrested them. Arrested were Nagaraj of Kajapettai, Balaji and Akash Palraj of Crawford, Vishal K of Santhanur, Krithik Kumar of Ayyappan Nagar, Prem Kumar of Manikandam, and Stephen of Ayyappan Nagar in KK Nagar. The police also seized sedative pills, syringes, cash, and a two-wheeler.