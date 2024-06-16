Tiruchy police nab 4 armed burglars, two others manage to flee

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested four youths who were roaming with lethal weapons with a looting plan on Sunday.

While the Palakkarai police on Saturday late hours were on patrolling duty at the railway quarters near Mudaliyar Chathiram, they noticed six youth attempting to flee after seeing them.

The police team chased them and managed to secure four of them while the other two escaped into the darkness.

The secured persons possessed wooden logs, aruval, sharp knives, chili powder and ropes.

Upon investigation they were identified as Karthi alias Karthikeyan (20) from Krishnan kovil near Kaja Pettai in Palakkarai, Nattu alias Natarajan (22) from the same area, Vijay (23) and Ajith (23) both from Keezha Puthur.

They confessed to the police that they had located a locked house and were preparing to break the doors.

Subsequently, they were arrested and produced before the court and they were lodged in the central prison.