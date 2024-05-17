Tiruchy police get one-day custody of Savukku Shankar

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy court granted one-day police custody for YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Thursday despite the police seeking seven days custody. Meanwhile, the Tiruchy police registered one more case against him for threatening women cops who were escorting Shankar while producing him in the court.

On Wednesday, Shankar was produced before the Judicial magistrate court in Tiruchy and he was brought from Coimbatore escorted by a women police team. While producing him before the court, the women police claimed that Savukku Shankar had threatened them of dire consequences while he raised slogan against the police on the way to the court and claimed that he was attacked by the women cops who escorted him. Magistrate D Jayapradha asked the police to produce him for the argument on Thursday and so he was taken to the Lalgudi Sub-jail.

On Thursday, Shankar was produced before the court and the police sought seven-day custody and the magistrate Jayapradha who heard the pleas, ordered for one-day custody and asked the police to produce him by Friday 4 pm.

The Magistrate also asked the police to ensure proper medical care to the accused if needed and asked them to undertake a medical assessment before taking him under custody and ensure no physical or mental pain to the accused.

While the counsels of Shankar opposed the police custody, the Magistrate denied it and approved the custody and allowed the counsel to meet him three times in 24 hours of police custody.