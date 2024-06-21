Tiruchy police destroy 250 litres of spirit, 1 held

TIRUCHY: Police in an elaborate raid across the district destroyed around 250 litres of spurious spirit being brewed at Uppiliyapuram in the outskirts on Wednesday evening and arrested one person in this regard on Thursday morning.

After the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, the police across the region had stepped up raids in all the districts and the police officials announced an exclusive mobile number for people to inform about the brewing of liquor.

Accordingly, the Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar received information from the members of the public that illicit liquor is being brewed in a secluded place and soon, the SP formed a special team and asked them to organise a raid.

Based on the information shared by the SP, the special team rushed to Netta Velampatti village and its adjacent villages in Uppiliyapuram and conducted inspections in which they found a person identified as Muthusamy (50) was brewing arrack in his farm.

Soon, the team arrested Muthusamy and registered a case against him under several IPC sections.

The police also had seized 250 litres of spurious spirit in a barrel and seized six litres of arrack from him.

Later, he was produced before the Thuraiyur Judicial Magistrate court and was lodged in the prison under judicial custody till July 3.

The SP lauded the special team and said that the drive against the illicit liquor would continue.