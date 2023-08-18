Tiruchy police arrest two men for selling drugs; seize 300 sedative pills

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested two persons who had reportedly been selling sedative pills in the city on Thursday and seized 300 pills and syringes from them. On a tip off that the drugs are widely available and sold by a few persons at EB road, the Fort Police organised a search operation by special teams.

When the team headed by Inspector Sivaraman went to a particular spot, they noticed that two persons were selling sedative pills. Soon they secured the duo who were later identified as R Yoganandam (23) from Kamaraj Nagar near Tharanallur and A Dharmadurai (20) from the same area.

Apart from pills, syringes, the police also seized Rs 3,000 and one saline bottle. During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were involved in illegal business for past few months. Subsequently, police arrested the duo and further investigations are on to find the main supplier of drugs.