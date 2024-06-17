Tiruchy PEW cops nab man smuggling ganja from Andhra, seize 12 kg of drug

TIRUCHY:Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Sunday arrested a person who had smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Andaman and seized 12 kg of the contraband from him.

Based on the information that ganja is being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, the PEW team conducted an elaborate search.

They checked all the buses in the central bus stand in Tiruchy and found a person identified as Selvam (54) from Ramanathapuram, a construction worker, possessing a huge quantity of ganja. He was promptly arrested and 12 kg of ganja packets were seized.

During the interrogation, Selvam told the police that he had purchased the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and was planning to transport it to the Andaman Islands.

He had purchased ganja for Rs 2,000 which could fetch him Rs 30,000 in Andaman. Since no one would suspect, he opted for public transport for routing the stuff, Selvam told the police. He was later produced before the court and was lodged in the prison.