Tiruchy: Perugamani panchayat president booked for threatening resident

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police registered a case against a DMK panchayat president under various sections including criminal intimidation on Monday.

It is said, Krithika Arun Kumar, president of Perugamani panchayat in Tiruchy had reportedly been involved in misappropriating the public fund by using fake documents and forging the signature of the panchayat secretary and the panchayat vice president and the government emblem. She was also reportedly collecting money from the public under various heads.

Against such a backdrop, M Muthurajan, a resident from the panchayat had lodged a complaint against the president. Based on the complaint, the officials had reportedly conducted an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the panchayat president Krithika had reportedly threatened Muthuraraj with dire consequences so Muthurajan complained to Pettavaithalai police station and filed a petition with court too. Based on the court direction, the Pettavaithalai police registered a case under seven sections including criminal intimidation against Krithika Arun Kumar.