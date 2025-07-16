Tiruchy: Passenger dies mid-air due to cardiac arrest

TIRUCHY: A passenger on Air Asia flight AK 29 from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy died mid-air due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The flight arrived at Tiruchy International Airport at around 2.30 am.

Upon landing, all passengers had alighted except one who was thought to be sleeping. When one of the crew members went to wake him up, he did not respond. A medical team rushed to the spot and found that he had already died.

Soon, officials verified his documents and identified the deceased as Sasikumar (43) from Ilayangudi, Sivaganga. Subsequently, airport doctors certified the death and sent his body to the Tiruchy GH.

Initial investigation found that nobody had come to the airport to receive Sasikumar. The alternate mobile number that he had mentioned was not in use. Officials are initiating steps to contact the family members.