Tiruchy officials remove high decibel air horns from private buses

TIRUCHY: Officials removed high decibel air horns from the buses in Tiruchy on Friday.



After complaints from people about the blaring horns across the city the RTO officials headed by RTO Kumar organised a random inspection in buses across the city at Chathiram bus stand.

They inspected as many as 30 buses particularly, the private buses.

Among them 14 buses had high decibel air horns and they removed them and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each bus.

The officials said that they have been creating awareness among the bus operators not to install air horns beyond 90 decibels.

They also said that they would be fined for the first time and the department would initiate action to suspend the permit if they violate the norms again, the officials added.