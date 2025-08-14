Tiruchy neurologist selected as advisor of UK's Royal College

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy-based neurologist Dr MA Aleem was selected as the international advisor of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow (RCPSG) on Thursday.

Dr Aleem, was a former vice principal and head of Neurology department at the KAPV Government Medical College, Tiruchy.

Currently, he is the consultant neurologist at ABC Hospital and the professor of neurology at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College.

He would serve as the RCPSG's advisor for three years and remain as a point of contact for worldwide members. Dr Aleem noted that this was a great recognition considering his academic career and government service.