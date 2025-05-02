Tiruchy: Mother of 4 held for burying newborn; female infanticide angle under probe

CHENNAI: A woman was arrested on Wednesday near Mannachanallur in Tiruchy, for allegedly burying her three-day-old newborn daughter in front of their residence, according to Daily Thanthi. Police are investigating whether the infant was a stillborn baby, as claimed by the mother, or whether she was killed in an act of female infanticide.

The woman, identified as Jenina (35), from Vadakkupatti village under Poonampalayam Panchayat, is married to Suresh (37). The couple already has four children — two boys and two girls. According to the police, all five deliveries took place at home without medical assistance.

On May 1, suspicion arose when neighbours noticed Jenina leaving for church without the infant, who was born two days before. This made them ask the landlord to open the woman's house using a spare key. Upon entering, a foul smell emanated from the house and the Mannachanallur police was alerted.

When the police came, they discovered a dug-up pit which was covered and worms were coming out of it. Jenina who fled the scene was apprehended later. During inquiry, she allegedly said she had delivered all five children by herself and that the fifth child was a stillborn baby. As her husband was not in town, she dug a hole inside the house and buried the infant's body.

The police then recovered the body of the infant and sent it for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Preliminary investigations are looking into the possibility if the infant was either stillborn or deliberately killed due to gender bias, as she was the couple’s third daughter.

Jenina’s husband was reportedly out of at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered, and further inquiries are underway.