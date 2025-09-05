Tiruchy meet will prove our inevitability: Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the MDMK has become an inevitable political force in Tamil Nadu, party principal secretary Durai Vaiko said that the Tiruchy state conference on September 15 would mark a testimony.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said that the conference would be a show of strength meeting and the party has already become an inevitable force in Tamil Nadu politics.

At the same time, he refused to comment on the demand for an increased number of seats in the upcoming Assembly polls from alliance leader DMK. “People will see our strength in the conference. Alliance leader would decide on the seat allotment,” he said.

Durai Vaiko added that all the constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance would also be invited for the conference. “The people have accepted our party in the past. Now this conference would be yet another testimony for how inevitable we are in Tamil Nadu’s politics,” he stressed.

Durai Vaiko stated that the DMK’s alliance parties have consistently supported the MDMK, and the party has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, mainly due to the sacrifices of its founder, Vaiko, who dedicated his life to the welfare of people.