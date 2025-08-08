Tiruchy man posing as astrologer claims house has 'dosha', makes away with Rs 50,000

CHENNAI: A man posing as an astrologer allegedly stole Rs 50,000 from a family by claiming there was a ‘dosha’ (inauspicious influence) in their house.

He was caught near Thottiyam in Tiruchy on Thursday (August 7).

The accused, identified as Manikandan of Vepur in Chellakuttiyur, Dindigul, is reported to have approached farmer Mathiyazhagan (42) and his wife Jayalakshmi at their home in Aina Patti village. At the time, their two children were at school.

Dressed in unusual attire, Manikandan allegedly told the couple that a 'dosha' in their home endangered their children’s lives, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

He claimed it could be removed only through special rituals at the doorstep, which involved placing Rs 50,000 as an offering.

He further instructed that the money should later be kept in the house’s bureau to ward off misfortune.

Fearing for their children’s safety, the couple complied.

During the ritual, Manikandan asked them to go inside and light a lamp, promising to call them back out.

When they returned, he had fled with the cash.

Jayalakshmi came and called for help, and her relative, Rangasamy confronted and detained the suspect.

The Thottiyam police arrived at the scene, seized the cash, and arrested Manikandan.

Police have launched further investigations.