Tiruchy: Man held for sexual assault bid on disabled

TIRUCHY: A 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempting to sexually assault a differently abled woman in Thanjavur on Thursday.

It is said that K Manikandan, an agricultural coolie from Athanur near Kabisthalam in Thanjavur, went to a nearby village on July 22, where he found a differently abled woman alone at her house. As no one was in the vicinity, Manikandan entered the house.

On seeing a stranger entering the house, the shocked woman raised an alarm, but Manikandan attempted to sexually assault her. However, on hearing the woman’s screams, the neighbours ran to the house and Manikandan fled.

Subsequently, the woman complained to the Kabisthalam police. Based on the complaint, the inspector Mahalakshmi registered a case and conducted an investigation, which found that the complaint was genuine.

Later, the police arrested Manikandan from a hideout. Further investigations are on.