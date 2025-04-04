Tiruchy man arrested for cyberstalking US Woman in Chennai following consulate complaint

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a 37-year-old man from Tiruchy - Gift Jesubalan Selvanayagam - following a complaint by the US Consulate in Chennai regarding the cyberstalking and online harassment of a US woman citizen. The accused allegedly subjected the victim death threats, extortion demands, and obscene content via emails, Twitter (X), and iMessages.

Acting on the consulate’s complaint, a team led by Inspector A Menaga of the Central Crime Branch’s Delta-2 Cyber Crime Police Station investigated the case. Authorities seized a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, an Apple iPad Pro, and an HP laptop—devices reportedly used to carry out the harassment.

“The accused engaged in persistent online abuse, causing severe distress to the victim,” stated police officials. Selvanayagam was produced before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet and remanded to judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison.

The Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, emphasized the gravity of such offenses, warning that cyberstalking and online harassment carry stringent penalties under Indian law. He urged victims to promptly report incidents via the national portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or contact their nearest Cyber Crime Police Station for immediate action.