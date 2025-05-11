Tiruchy Integrated Bus Terminus services to start from June 1st week

TIRUCHY: The newly inaugurated Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) would start functioning from the first week of June as the formalities are to be completed, said the Tiruchy district collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Saturday.

The new terminus with the latest facilities, ambiance and infrastructure on par with an international airport that was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 408 crore.

“The entire works have been completed for the IBT and there are some formalities to be completed and so we have fixed the operation from the first week of June,” Pradeep Kumar said.

He further said that a discussion with the government and private buses over the time allotment and space are to be held. This apart, the district administration needed to organise a meeting with the officials from the transport department and Regional Transport Office and later, it should be published in the government gazette.

“All formalities would require at least 15 days and so it might be possible to operate the IBT from the first week of June,” the collector said. He assured that public would be intimated in advance.