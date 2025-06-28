Tiruchy infra works left in lurch, AIADMK to protest on July 3: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that his party would stage a demonstration in Tiruchy on July 3 to urge the DMK government to complete all the pending infrastructure works in the district.

In a statement here, he said that although Tiruchy Panjapur bus stand, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 246 crore, was opened to the public one month ago, the buses have not yet been operated from the depot. "The bus stand could not withstand even two hours of rain," he claimed.

"As the Tiruchy junction railway bridge repair works are going at a turtle’s pace, heavy traffic was reported often," he said, adding that "construction works were incomplete at Maris railway bridge, people were put into hardship.”

Palaniwami said that due to the ongoing underground sewage works on the Palakarai main road, which connects Tiruchy Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand, it is difficult for people to commute.

Listing out other infrastructure works that were also reportedly delayed, the AIADMK leader stated that a protest demonstration, demanding that the DMK government complete all pending infrastructure works, will be held at MGR Ground in Marakadai, Tiruchy, at 10 am on Thursday. He stated that former minister and present MLA C Vijayabaskar will lead the protest.