Tiruchy hawkers seek relocation after losing out to Panjapur KKBT

TIRUCHY: Losing their livelihood after the inauguration of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus (KKBT) in Panjapur, street-side vendors who had been operating in the Tiruchy central bus stand for more than 20 years staged a protest on Monday, demanding a space to conduct business in the new bus terminus.

According to the protesting vendors who gathered in front of the Tiruchy Corporation office, hundreds of shops around the Central Bus Stand have been affected. Over 70 roadside vendors lost their livelihood after the inauguration of KKBT at Panjapur, they said, adding that many shops were closed permanently due to poor business.

Hawkers claim that their earnings were in the range of a few thousand rupees per day, which has decreased to only a few hundred after the relocation of the bus terminus. “We have approached the district administration and the civic administration to help us continue the business at the new KKBT, but there was no proper response. Now, the KKBT has been leased to a private firm which has been collecting an unimaginable rent,” said Ganesan, president, Platform Vendors Association, Tiruchy, who led the protest.

He claimed that the vendors who attempted to do business outside the KKBT were also chased away by the police, citing a lack of permission. “The government should ensure our livelihood and allow us in the KKBT and the central bus stand to continue its services for town buses as promised, and that should not be used for other purposes,” Ganesan added.

The hawkers urged the civic administration to initiate steps to support the livelihoods of the platform vendors at the earliest. They warned of intensifying the protest if their demands weren’t met.