Tiruchy farmers raise concern on shortage of fertilizer, poor quality of seeds

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Tiruchy district on Friday raised concerns about the shortage of fertilizers and demanded that the officials ensure adequate stocks for continuing with their cultivation process.

The farmers' grievances redressal meeting was held in Tiruchy, chaired by the District Collector V Saravanan in which the farmers said that there was no adequate stock of fertilisers, and the retailers demanded that the farmers purchase additional stocks of fertilizer that they do not require.

“The DAP is sold at Rs 263 per bag, but the retailers are selling them at Rs 500 along with nano fertilizers. We need only DAP and Urea, but the nano fertilizers cannot be used in the soil across the Delta region, and this erupts in an altercation with the traders,” said M Abdullah, Integrated Manapparai Rainfed Farmers Association.

Abdullah further charged that the retailers sell bio fertiliser, but it is a mixture of chemicals.

“The officials should inspect the retail shops and even manufacturers and find a solution,” he said.

Similarly, V Chidambaram of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said that the quality of the seeds is comparatively very poor.

He appealed for periodic quality testing of the seeds. “Since there was a poor quality paddy distribution last year, the yield declined, and even the crops withered away before maturing,” he said.

Echoing them, A Subramanian, Thottiyam Taluk Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Association, said that there was a shortage of DAP and Urea in the district, and the officials should ensure an adequate stock of fertilizers.

Answering the farmers, the Collector said there was an adequate stock of fertilizer in the district.

A stock of 2,455 MT urea, 993 MT DAP, 1190 MT potash, 610 MT SSP and 3,542 MT complex fertilizers are available in the district.

The farmers can approach the Primary Cooperative Credit Societies and private fertilizer centres.