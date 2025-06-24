Tiruchy farmers protest against banks drawing from MGNREGS, pension funds to adjust loan payments

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Tiruchy attempted to besiege the lead bank on Monday, condemning the banks for adjusting their government monetary benefits with default loan accounts.

The protesting farmers stated that nationalised banks are in the practice of adjusting monetary benefits, such as MGNREGS pay, old-age pension, and other transactions with default loan accounts. “While we have been fighting for the crop loan waiver, these banks are taking away the benefits of the loans. But still, we continue to fight for the waiver of crop loans and education loans,” said P Ayyakannu, state president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, who led the protest.

A group of farmers, led by Ayyakannu, gathered in front of the IOB, the lead bank in the district, and attempted to besiege the bank. Soon, they were stopped by the police who were on duty, and the Regional Manager of IOB held talks with the agitating farmers. Upon assurance by the regional manager, they dispersed from the spot.

Subsequently, Ayyakannu told reporters that the IOB branch at Pachaperumalpatti, near Thuraiyur, had collected funds from MGNREGS, old-age pensions, and other receipts and adjusted the amount against the default loan accounts.