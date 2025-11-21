Begin typing your search...

    Tiruchy: E-Pudur residents block road for potable water

    Around 100 families residing in Gandhi Nagar, E-Pudur, have been getting drinking water through the public pipeline

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Nov 2025 8:03 PM IST
    Tiruchy: E-Pudur residents block road for potable water
    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: Tension gripped E-Pudur in Tiruchy on Friday when residents blocked vehicle movements demanding potable drinking water.

    Around 100 families residing in Gandhi Nagar, E-Pudur, have been getting drinking water through the public pipeline. However, they didn't receive water for more than a week. Though the water supply resumed after several weeks, the quantity was insufficient.

    They had approached the officials, who didn't provide a satisfactory solution. After this, a section of residents assembled at the E-Pudur-Panjapur main road on Friday, blocking the vehicle movement.

    E-Pudur police and the Corporation officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Upon assurance by the officials, the residents dispersed.

    DTNEXT Bureau

