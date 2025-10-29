Tiruchy: Duo create ruckus on court premises; arrested

TIRUCHY: The Judicial Magistrate who witnessed two youths fighting in the court premises ordered the arrest of the duo in Tiruchy on Wednesday. Nagaraj (24) from Palakkarai and Franklin (25) from Uyyankondam Thirumalai had a previous enmity, and there were cases against the duo.

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, both Nagaraj and Franklin came to the Tiruchy district combined court premises to visit their respective advocates. When the duo met face to face, they started quarrelling with each other and began assaulting each other in the corridor of the Judicial Magistrate Court 6. Based on Magistrate Subramani's order, the police arrested them and produced them before the court.